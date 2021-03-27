Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 1,933 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 214.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in RH were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $578.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $580.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

