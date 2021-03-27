Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 49,446 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 395.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.