Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

