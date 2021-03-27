Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 127,424 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

