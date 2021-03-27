Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,923 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $167.88 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

