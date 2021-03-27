Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,701 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.