Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $314.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

