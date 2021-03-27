Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 103,824 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,824 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

