Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 16,959 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE TOL opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

