Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 171,662 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,662 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

