Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 23,799 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $113,322,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

