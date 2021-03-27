Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 26,771 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of STX stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

