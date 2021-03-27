Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 299,871 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 299,871 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

