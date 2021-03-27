Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 39,835 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

