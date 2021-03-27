Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,705 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,977,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

WRB stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

