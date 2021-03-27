Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,718 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

