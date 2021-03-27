Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.76 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

