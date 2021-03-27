Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $294,138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 542,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

