Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $4,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $68,031,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Gartner stock opened at $185.84 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

