Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,214 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 443,960 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.12% of Transocean worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 441,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

