Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $415.26

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.26 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 466.40 ($6.09). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 463.60 ($6.06), with a volume of 313,723 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

