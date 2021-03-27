ParallelCoin (DUO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,369.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $175,825.96 and approximately $4,369.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

