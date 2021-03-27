Park West Asset Management LLC Has $26.56 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Roku by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 370,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $10.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.26. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

