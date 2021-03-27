ParkinGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $848.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $848.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,864.84 or 0.99903563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00085040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.