Particl (PART) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $17,070.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,784,197 coins and its circulating supply is 9,746,599 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

