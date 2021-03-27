Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGPHF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,318.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,239.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,106.56. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $645.00 and a 52-week high of $1,318.15.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

