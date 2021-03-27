Patron (PAT) Price Up 125.7% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 114.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded up 125.7% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $7,729.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.49 or 0.00613796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

