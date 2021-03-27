Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

