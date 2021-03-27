PAYCENT Price Up 133.8% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 133.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $561,815.76 and approximately $10,907.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00628171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023362 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.