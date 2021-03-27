PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 123.4% Higher This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 123.4% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $524,645.41 and approximately $2,911.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

