PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.0% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $241.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

