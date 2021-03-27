PayPie (PPP) Trading Up 36.4% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $266.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.54 or 0.00622150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023117 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

