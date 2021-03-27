PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PayPoint stock remained flat at $$7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.22. PayPoint has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

