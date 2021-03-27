PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Critical Contrast

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BigCommerce and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 4 7 5 0 2.06 PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.47%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.42%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -9.34% -3.85% -3.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions $85.58 million 8.00 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -108.47

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

