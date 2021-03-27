PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.70 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $40.70 million and $578,321.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,235,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,660,646 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.