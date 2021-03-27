Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $656.10

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 656.10 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 799.40 ($10.44). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 772.80 ($10.10), with a volume of 1,625,220 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 656.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

