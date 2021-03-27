Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Tops $14.21 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and $23,083.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,847,476 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.