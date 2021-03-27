Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.71

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $24.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 3,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

