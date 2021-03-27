pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $299.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

