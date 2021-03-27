Perlin (PERL) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and $10.92 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.00620193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.