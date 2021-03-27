Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ILPMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ILPMY remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

