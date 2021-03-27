Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 296.2% in March

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 296.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

