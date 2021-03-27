Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
POFCF stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Friday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.
About Petrofac
