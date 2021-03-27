Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

POFCF stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Friday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.