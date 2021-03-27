Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 28th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $$11.28 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile
