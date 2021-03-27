PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,912 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for about 7.8% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of PG&E worth $186,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 143.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 40.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 766.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 641,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

