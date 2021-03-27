Phala.Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00240883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.00846929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030154 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

