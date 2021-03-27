Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0979 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $179,302.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00243522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.65 or 0.00897813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00074593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 44,466,041 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

