Phantasma Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $740,097.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,858.45 or 0.99922034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

