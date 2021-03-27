Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PNEXF stock remained flat at $$4.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Pharnext has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Get Pharnext alerts:

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.