Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
PNEXF stock remained flat at $$4.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Pharnext has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $4.29.
About Pharnext
