Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

